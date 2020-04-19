Mangaluru

Coast Guard enhances surveillance in Karnataka

41 ICGS Varaha

Photo Credit: Indian Coast Guard

The offshore patrol vessel Varaha and the coast guard’s Dornier helicopter will be pressed into service for the air-sea coordinated operation.

The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday pressed into service an offshore patrol vessel and a Dornier helicopter for the enhanced coastal surveillance of Karnataka, according to Deputy Inspector General S. B. Venkatesh, Commander, Coast Guard Karnataka.

“The offshore patrol vessel Varaha and the coast guard’s Dornier helicopter from Kochi were pressed to service to undertake extensive surveillance of Karnataka coastline which is an air-sea coordinated operation,” he said in a release here and added that it is to boost the coast guard’s surveillance.

The Coast Guard ships and aircraft maintained extensive search in the area for intercepting any suspect vessel. The ships classified various contacts in the area and kept them under constant surveillance.

In addition, three fast interceptor boats have been extensively deployed to monitor all fishing boats and act as deterrence to prevent any nefarious activities on the 320-km coastline from Karwar to Kasaragod, he said.

Further, Coast Guard Karnataka maintains constant surveillance using the remote operating station at Surathkal and Bhatkal using electronic means, he said.

