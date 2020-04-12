Mangaluru

Coast Guard enhances surveillance in Karnataka

The Indian Coast Guard has enhanced surveillance along the coast of Karnataka, according to Deputy Inspector General S. B. Venkatesh, Commander, Coast Guard, Karnataka.

The coast guard has tasked its offshore patrol vessel for a prolonged and extensive surveillance from coastline to exclusive economic zone patrol. In addition, interceptor boats are being deployed for near to coastline patrol upto Kasargod in the South and off Karwar in the North for ensuring fool proof security of the uninhabited islands as well as preventing any unwarranted landings in shoreline, he said in a release here on Sunday.

The amphibious hovercraft have been deployed to patrol throughout the coast. The Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel and interceptor boats are continuously maintaining seaward patrol, he said.

The Coast Guard is also maintaining electronic surveillance through Coastal Security Network (CSN) system, the Commander said.

