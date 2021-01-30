Coast Guard distributes grocery items to orphanage

Coast Guard personnel distributed grocery items, including daily essentials, stationery items, and the like, to Snehadeep orphanage at Bejai-Kapikad here on Saturday.
It was to commemorate the 45th Indian Coast Guard Raising Day which is on February 1. The personnel of the Coast Guard ship Savitribai Phule distributed the items in co-ordination with the Karnataka headquarters of the Coast Guard here, a coast guard release said.
Snehadeep takes care of 26 girls, the release said.
The Commanding Officer of Savitribai Phule addressed the children on the occasion and the officers interacted with them.
The Coast Guard has been organising several activities and events every year to commemorate the day. All Coast Guard events aim to spread messages of social harmony, brotherhood and unity among the local people, the release added.
