Coast Guard Commanders meet Governor

Inspector-General Manoj Vasant Baadkar, Commander, Coast Guard Region (West), Aruni Baadkar, President, CGWWA (W), handing over a memento to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Western Regional Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Inspector-General Manoj Vasant Baadkar, accompanied by the Karnataka Commander of the Coast Guard Deputy Inspector-General P.K. Mishra, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in Bengaluru on Monday and discussed various matters pertaining to security and search and rescue operations.

The Coast Guard’s Karnataka headquarters is based in Mangaluru.

The matters discussed were primarily associated with fishermen, including efforts for building a robust mechanism for search and rescue of fishermen in sea and their compliance to safety guidelines prior to venturing into sea, a Coast Guard release said.

Mr. Baadkar briefed the Governor on the Coast Guard’s overall operations, particularly off the Karnataka coast. He also apprised the Governor of the upcoming state-of-the-art Indian Coast Guard Academy in Mangaluru, which is at its formative period and will materialise in the forthcoming years. The efficacy of the Coast Guard in ensuring coastal security as well as role of Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinator, including the Charter of Duties, were also discussed at the meeting.

The Governor was also briefed on various welfare activities undertaken by Coast Guard Wives Welfare Association (CGWWA), West, towards the families and wards of Coast Guard personnel to keep their josh and morale high. The Regional Commander reassured Coast Guard’s commitments towards protecting and preserving the national maritime interest in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of India.

Aruni Baadkar, President CGWWA (W), was present.

The Western region comprises Maharastra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands.