Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard) reviews Karnataka operations

Indian Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard) Additional Director General K.R. Suresh, who is on a four-day visit to Karnataka headquarters of the coast guard in Mangaluru since October 27, since assuming command of the Western Seaboard, has taken stock of operational readiness of the coast guard assets in the State.

He also reviewed the progress of infrastructure development in Mangaluru, including the upcoming state-of-the-art Indian Coast Guard Academy project at Kenjar village.

The Commander also interacted with men and civilians of Coast Guard to get apprised with their basic functioning and welfare activities as being undertaken. Tatrakshika president (Western Seaboard) also interacted with Tatrakshikas of Mangaluru, a coast guard release said on Friday.

The Flag Officer is a communication and electronic warfare specialist, alumni of the National Defence College, Naval War College, and Defence Services Staff College. The Commander in his 35 years of service commanded various afloat and ashore units, including Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 3, Karnataka from 2015 to 2017 during which he ensured lot of infrastructure development at Mangaluru, the release added.

He has also held important key staff appointments at Coast Guard Headquarters in Delhi where as Deputy Director General (Ops and Coastal Security) he was instrumental in ICG attaining renewed operational tempo and glory in the conduct of national and international level operations cum cooperation activities among member nations.

The Commander is a recipient of the prestigious President Tatrakshak Medal and Tatrakshak Medal by the Union government and has overseen the firefighting operations onboard MT New Diamond and MV X-press Pearl off Sri Lanka as well as pollution response operations of MV Wakashio off coast of Mauritius which not only made India and Indian Coast Guard won accolades in international forum but also showcased the capability of Coast Guard globally, it said.