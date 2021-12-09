Coast Guard Commander meets Governor, Karnataka CM

He appraised them about steps taken to strengthen coastal security

Coast Guard-Region (West) Commander Inspector General S. Paramesh called on Governor Thaawar Chand Gahlot and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on December 9.

He appraised them about the steps taken to strengthen coastal security in Karnataka and also about other facets of the work of the Coast Guard.

He briefed them about the Coast Guard saving the lives of 233 persons, including several fishermen from Karnataka, during the search and rescue operations following Cyclone Tauktae, and incessant rains across the State. As a result of the prompt action, no lives were lost at sea on account of cyclones in the Arabian Sea in recent times.

During a meeting with Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, the various issues discussed included an update on the progress in setting up of an Indian Coast Guard Academy in Mangaluru. The Coast Guard Commander also met Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood.