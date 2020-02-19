Coast Guard commander calls on Governor, officials

Karnataka Coast Guard Commander Deputy Inspector-General S.B. Venkatesh called on the Governor, the Chief Secretary and the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police in Bengaluru on Saturday. He said that they were courtesy calls, after assuming office.

A release from Coast Guard District Headquarters, Karnataka, here said, Mr. Venkatesh briefed Governor Vajubhai R. Vala about various facets and developments pertaining to the Indian Coast Guard, especially in Karnataka. With ever increasing challenges of security and safety at sea, discussions were focussed on strengthening the maritime domain of coastal Karnataka.

He also called on Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar and appraised him about various developments in Area of Responsibility and the envisaged plans to strengthen the maritime domain towards the security of the Karnataka coastline.

During his meeting with the Chief Secretary, various issues relating to Coast Guard facilities, infrastructure, coastal security, fishermen and the progress on proposed setting of Indian Coast Guard Academy Project (ICGAP) in Mangaluru were discussed.

Mr. Venkatesh, during his meeting with DG & IGP Praveen Sood, discussed the role of enhanced security and increased surveillance of the Karnataka coast. The Commander also appraised a regular community integration programme in place in coastal districts to educate and assist fishermen. The main area of concern was to educate fishermen about the need to carry lifesaving equipment for survival at sea during distress.

The State government was assured that Indian Coast Guard in Karnataka would continue providing rescue and relief to the fishermen whenever they were in distress at sea.