Coast Guard assists vessel in distress on high sea

Indian Coast Guard Ship Savitribai Phule helped a Motor Sailing Vessel MV SG Star with seven crew on board after its engine developed technical snag about 65 nautical miles away from Mangaluru on December 25.

Coast Guard Karnataka Commander DIG S.S. Dasila in a communique said the Dhow (cargo vessel) with New Mangalore Port registration sent out a message to Coast Guard about the technical snag. On receipt of information from Mumbai Region’s CG Head Quarters, CG, Karnataka district diverted Savitribai Phule that was on coastal surveillance patrol off Karnataka-Goa coast to render assistance to the Dhow.

Damage Control team and technical team of Savitribai Phule embarked on MV SG Star in distress, controlled flooding and restored the main engine.

The vessel entered Mangaluru Old Port safely on December 26, Mr. Dasila said.

Dhows operate between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep carrying cargo to the island. SG Star was returning to Mangaluru with ballast water.