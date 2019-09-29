Coast gets decked up to celebrate Navaratri

The undivided Dakshina Kannada that houses several Shakti Peethas is decked up for the Navaratri festival or Dasara starting Sunday.

The Mahatobhara Sri Mangaladevi Temple, which gave the city its name, has got a colourful look even as several temporary shopkeepers were seen setting up the things for the festival.

Temple’s managing trustee P. Ramananda Hegde in a statement here said Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha will inaugurate the festivities on Sunday while a host of programmes have been lined up for the next nine days.

These include Chandika Homa and Vahana Pooja on Maha Navami, and Aksharabhyasa and Thene Habba on Vijaya Dashami, and cultural programmes every evening.

The festivities conclude with the Maha Rathotsava (chariot festival) on October 8 evening, Mr. Hegde said.

A procession with tableaux and cultural troupes will be the main attraction of the rathotsava.

Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, and others will attend the culmination programmes.

On the other hand, preparations are afoot at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple where leader B. Janardhana Poojary started Mangaluru Dasara.

Here also, Mr. Harsha will inaugurate the festivities that would commence with the installation of Nava Durges on Sunday.

While cultural and religious programmes will be organised throughout the period, the Vijaya Dashami day would witness a massive Dasara procession through the main roads of the city.

This time, vehicles carrying goddesses will be ahead of tableaux, the temple management has said.

Meanwhile, other temples in the region, including Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple, Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mulki, Kollur Mookambika Temple and others, have geared up for the festivities. Since the Dasara holidays for schools and colleges are given from October 1 to 15 in Dakshina Kannada, organisers are expecting a good turnout of devotees. However, holidays have been given from October 6 to October 21 in Udupi district.