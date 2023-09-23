Coal transporting trucks in Dakshina Kannada to go on strike from September 25

September 23, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Truck Owners’ Association has announced that trucks transporting coal from New Mangalore Port to the hinterland would go on a strike from Monday, September 25.

Its president Sushanth Shetty said in a release that the truck owners would resort to a strike opposing trucks of other States doing two-point trips within Karnataka. In addition, the owners are demanding more rent for transporting coal from Mangaluru to steel factories in Koppal, Ballari, and other parts of Karnataka.

He said that as the truck owners were paid very low rent, they were not in a position to pay loans borrowed from financial institutions. As per law, only trucks having home State permits can load, transport, and unload goods from one place to other within the State. But violating this, trucks of other States were loading coal from New Mangalore Port, transporting it and unloading it in Shivamogga, Ballari, and Koppal. It has dealt severe blow on truck owners of Karnataka.

The association is demanding a rent of Rs. 1,300 per ton for transporting coal from Mangaluru to Koppal and Rs. 1,400 per ton for transporting it to Bellary.

He said the lorry owners of other districts in the State have supported the strike called by Dakshina Kannada association. (EOM)