HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Coal transporting trucks in Dakshina Kannada to go on strike from September 25

September 23, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada Truck Owners’ Association has announced that trucks transporting coal from New Mangalore Port to the hinterland would go on a strike from Monday, September 25.

Its president Sushanth Shetty said in a release that the truck owners would resort to a strike opposing trucks of other States doing two-point trips within Karnataka. In addition, the owners are demanding more rent for transporting coal from Mangaluru to steel factories in Koppal, Ballari, and other parts of Karnataka.

He said that as the truck owners were paid very low rent, they were not in a position to pay loans borrowed from financial institutions. As per law, only trucks having home State permits can load, transport, and unload goods from one place to other within the State. But violating this, trucks of other States were loading coal from New Mangalore Port, transporting it and unloading it in Shivamogga, Ballari, and Koppal. It has dealt severe blow on truck owners of Karnataka.

The association is demanding a rent of Rs. 1,300 per ton for transporting coal from Mangaluru to Koppal and Rs. 1,400 per ton for transporting it to Bellary.

He said the lorry owners of other districts in the State have supported the strike called by Dakshina Kannada association. (EOM)

Related Topics

Mangalore / road transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.