Mangaluru

Coaches to be added to Bengaluru-Kannur overnight express

South Western Railway has decided to augment one AC-3 tier coach and one Second Class Sleeper coach on a permanent basis in KSR Bengaluru-Kannur-KSR Bengaluru via Mangaluru Central overnight express.

A release from SWR here said Train No. 16511 KSR Bengaluru – Kannur Daily Express will get the coaches with effect from September 13 from Bengaluru while its pairing service, Train No. 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru will get them with effect from September 14.

The train will have a revised composition of 18 coaches, one AC 2-Tier, two AC 3-Tier, nine second class sleeper, four general second class and two second class luggage-cum-brake van coaches.


