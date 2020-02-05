Coaches temporarily added to some trains

The Railways has decided to add additional coaches to some trains running via Mangaluru to clear extra rush.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said four trains would get one additional one AC 3-Tier coach and two sleeper class coaches while two trains would get one additional AC 3-Tier coach during this month. One AC 3-Tier and two sleeper coaches are added to the following trains: Train No. 19260 Bhavnagar-Kochuveli Weekly Express ex. Bhavnagar up to February 25; Train No. 19259 Kochuveli-Bhavnagar Weekly Express ex. Kochuveli from February 6 to February 27. Train No. 19262 Porbandar-Kochuveli Weekly Express ex. Porbandar from February 6 to February 27; Train No. 19261 Kochuveli-Porbandar Weekly Express ex. Kochuveli from February 9 to March 1.

One AC 3-Tier coach is added to the following trains: Train No. 19578 Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Bi-Weekly Express ex. Jamnagar up to February 29; Train No. 19577 Tirunelveli-Jamnagar Bi-Weekly Express ex. Tirunelveli up to March 3.