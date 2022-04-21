Coaches augmented

Railways has augmented a few coaches on two pairs of trains operating out of Mangaluru on temporary basis to clear extra rush.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. said one second class sleeper coach was augmented on Train Nos. 12620/12619 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express with effect from April 21 and till June 2. The trains would run with a revised composition of 23 coaches.

Two second class sleeper and one AC 3-Tier coaches were augmented on Train Nos. 16585/16586 Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central tri-weekly express via Mysuru. Train 16585 running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays would get these coaches from April 23 till May 30 while Train 16586 running on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays gets the additional coaches from April 24 to May 31. The trains would have a revised composition of 19 coaches during the period.