Coaches augmented on two trains

26 August 2021 18:43 IST

The Railways have permanently augmented a few coaches on two sets of trains, Jabalpur-Coimbatore-Jabalpur Weekly Express Special and Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam-Mumbai LTT Bi-weekly Express Special, operating via Mangaluru Junction.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. here said that Train No 02198 Jabalpur-Coimbatore Weekly Special Express and Train No 02197 Coimbatore-Jabalpur Weekly Special Express will get one 2-tier AC, one Sleeper Class and two second class sitting coaches from September 3 and September 6, respectively. The train will run with a revised composition of 21 coaches.

Train No 01223/01224 Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam-Mumbai LTT Bi-weekly Express Special will get four Sleeper Class coaches while the existing two 3-Tier AC coaches will be removed with effect from September 4 and 5, respectively. The train will run with a revised composition of 16 LHB coaches, the release said.

