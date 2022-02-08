Coach composition of some trains revised

The Railways has revised the coach composition of some trains.

Train No 19578 Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Bi-Weekly Express will be provided with one AC 2-Tier and one AC 3-Tier coach replacing one sleeper class and one second class sitting coach from June 3 this year. Train No 19577 Tirunelveli-Jamnagar Bi-Weekly Express will be provided with one AC 2-Tier and one AC 3-Tier coach replacing one sleeper class and one second class sitting coach from June 6.

Train No 19260 Bhavnagar-Kochuveli Weekly Express will be provided with one AC 2-Tier and one AC 3-Tier coach replacing one sleeper class and one-second class sitting coach from June 7.Train No 19259 Kochuveli-Bhavnagar Weekly Express will be provided with one AC 2-Tier and one AC 3-Tier coach replacing one sleeper class and one second class sitting coach from June 9.

Train No 20910 Porbandar-Kochuveli Express will be provided with one AC 2-Tier and one AC 3-Tier coach replacing one sleeper class and one-second class sitting coach from June 2.

Train No 20909 Kochuveli-Porbandar Express will be provided with one AC 2-tier and one AC 3-tier coach replacing one sleeper class and one-second class sitting coach from June 5, a release from Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway said.