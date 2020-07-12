Co-morbid conditions resulted in deaths

Mangaluru

Of the 41 deaths reported in Dakshina Kannada till Saturday, 26 persons who had COVID-19 died owing to co-morbid conditions, according an analysis done by experts appointed by the district administration. The team analysed the cause of death in 35 cases.

Sadashiva, Superintendent, Government Wenlock Hospital, who is a member of the team, told reporters here on Saturday that in four cases, COVID-19 was found after the death of patients. There were four non-COVID-19 pneumonia deaths and one was a non-COVID-19 death.

Of the 35 deceased, 30 belonged to Dakshina Kannada, three were from Bhadravati and one each was from Chitradurga and Madikeri respectively, he said. As many as 21 of the deceased were between 50 and 70 years, while five were above 70 years. Nine were below 50 years, he said.

