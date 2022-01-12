CNG prices likely to reduce

MANGALURU

12 January 2022 01:10 IST

Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Tuesday said that prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) for automobile are likely to reduce in view of the increasing numbers of CNG vehicles that will trigger sales volumes.

He was speaking at a meeting on CNG short supply, price increase and such other issues here.

With consumers objecting to a sharp hike in CNG price to ₹63 per kg and demanding its reduction to at least ₹57 a kg, Dr. Rajendra promised that the prices will come down.

Responding to CNG consumers grievances that the operator takes longer time to fill CNG at the outlet near Adyar due to the absence of a compressor,

GAIL Gas officials said that the operator will install the compressor shortly. They also told the meeting that there is no issue in filling CNG at the mother station at Panambur.

Dr. Rajendra directed GAIL Gas officials to ensure there is no short supply of CNG at other filling stations in the district by ensuring adequate supply.

CNG is being supplied to these outlets through tankers and hence, there should not be any shortage, particularly in view of complaints of CNG non-availability for local vehicles, he said.

Regional Transport Officer Ramesh M. Vernekar, officials from GAIL Gas and other oil marketing companies were present.