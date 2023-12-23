CM’s announcement on withdrawing hijab ban will vitiate academic atompshere, says BJP

December 23, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Reacting strongly against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement that the government will withdraw the ban on wearing hijab in classrooms, the BJP leaders in the coastal belt said on Saturday, December 23, that it will only vitiate the academic atmosphere in education institutes.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, and Y. Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, said that if Mr. Siddaramaiah went ahead with the decision then it would prompt some students again to sport saffron shawls in classrooms.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah should not have made the announcement when the matter is pending before the Supreme Court,” Mr. Kamath told media.

To a question, Mr. Kamath said that the BJP will support the saffron shawl-wearing students in case hijab is allowed in classrooms.

Mr. Kamath said that some education institutes did not allow sporting bindis, flowers, and wearing bangles in classrooms. The party and Hindutva groups did not make it an issue because the atmosphere inside the classroom should be free of any religious reflection. If the Congress government allows wearing hijab only to appease minorities, then the BJP will also jump into the fray to support saffron shawl wearing students.

He said that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s announcement is politically motivated ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Shetty said in a statement that now the State government itself is coming in the way of dress code adopted by education institutes.

President of Dakshina Kannada unit of BJP Sudharshan Moodbidri said that if hijab is allowed then the BJP will launch a “saffron movement” in schools and colleges. The statement of Mr. Siddaramaiah is “anti-Constitutional”, he said.

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, said in a statement that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s announcement is to cover up the failures of the government in providing good administration and the government has also failed to implement its guarantees properly.

“The government is attempting to play in the life of students,” he said adding that it has failed to appoint teachers to schools and colleges and provide basic infrastructure facilities.

K. Raghupathi Bhat, Former Udupi MLA, tweeted that Mr. Siddaramaiah has brought to the forefront an issue that has been settled by the court once. He has done it to gain political mileage. “It is a crime,” he said questioning why the Chief Minister is interested in the matter when the Muslim community is not interested in the matter.

President of Udupi district BJP unit Kuyilady Suresh Nayak and BJP in-charge of Mangaluru Division K. Udayakumar Shetty said that it is part of the appeasement politics by the Chief Minister.

Seer reacts

In his reaction, the seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that Mr. Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister for all and not for any particular community. He should treat all equally without favouring any community.