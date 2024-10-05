CMFRI felicitates fishermen in Udupi

A group of fishermen who released a whale shark accidentally caught in Malpe was felicitated in Udupi on Saturday, October 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mangalore Regional Centre of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) honoured them in collaboration with the College of Fisheries, Mangaluru and Department of Fisheries.

Sujitha Thomas, a scientist in charge of the Mangalore Regional Centre of CMFRI said that the regular and continuous awareness campaigns led by ICAR-CMFRI are yielding results as fishermen take extreme precautions to rescue whale sharks.

“The awareness campaigns conducted on International Whale Shark Day played a pivotal role in educating the fishermen about the importance of these gentle giants. The successful rescue of the whale shark is a significant step in preserving the biodiversity of our oceans,” she said in a release.

The scientific community commended the fishermen for their responsible action in releasing the whale shark. Sada Shiva Mendon, captain of Sri Durgambika fishing boat, and his crew who rescued the whale shark, were felicitated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.