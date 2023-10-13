ADVERTISEMENT

CMC urges tourists not to litter Sri Krishna Mutt parking lot

October 13, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The City Municipal Council has kept new dry and wet waste bins to prevent visitors dumping waste, including the remains of cooked items, all across the Sri Krishna Mutt parking lot on Thursday in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The City Municipal Council on Thursday, October 12, cleared waste black spots at the Sri Krishna Mutt parking lot and provided new dustbins to dump wet and dry wastes in Udupi. The CMC has cautioned visitors and tourists not to litter the parking lot and dump waste only in designated waste bins.

In a statement here, Municipal Commissioner Rayappa said the dumped waste was being collected at a corner of the parking lot. Even leftovers of food items cooked by the tourists were dumped at the parking lot, he regretted. They were being cleared once in a week or fortnight.

With an aim to beautify the temple town of Udupi, that is visited by thousands of tourists, the CMC has arranged new dustbins to dump segregated waste. Area Councillor Girish Anchan, CMC environment engineer K.S. Sneha, health inspectors Shashirekha and Manohar, sanitary supervisors Suresh Shetty, Raju, Surendra and Nagarjuna, installed the new bins with the help of Poura Karmikas. The CMC has also designated a personnel to guide tourists to dump waste in the bins concerned, Mr. Rayappa said.

