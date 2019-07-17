CMC staff go on pen down strike after assault on junior health inspector

A municipal councillor belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assaulted a junior health inspector at the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) office here on Tuesday, over delay in getting a storm-water drain cleaned.

Yogish Salian, BJP councillor representing the Vadabhandeshwara ward, assaulted A.G. Prasanna Kumar, junior health inspector.

Mr. Kumar, who suffered injury near his eye during the assault, was admitted to the District Government Hospital here.

Mr. Kumar said that Mr. Salian had asked him to make arrangements for cleaning the storm-water drain at Bailakere in Vadabhandeshwara ward. He had sent three civic workers there on July 15. But there were fewer civic workers on duty on Tuesday to send to Vadabhandeshwara.

He received a call from Mr. Salian at around 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday abusing him for not sending civic workers for cleaning the storm-water drain. At around 11.15 a.m., when he was sitting at the CMC office, Mr. Salian barged in and assaulted him and prevented him from performing his duty, Mr. Kumar said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 332, 353 and 504 of Indian Penal Code at the Udupi Town Police Station.

Following the assault, the staff in the CMC office went on a pen down strike for the day barring emergency services. Even civic workers stopped work.