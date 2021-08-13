CM to visit all districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra

MANGALURU

13 August 2021 00:42 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that he will visit all districts of the State bordering Kerala and Maharashtra to review precautionary measures being taken to contain the spread of a possible third wave of COVID-19.

“Based on the experience during the first two waves, we concluded that enforcing stricter vigil in the borders abutting the two States should help contain the further spread of the pandemic,” he told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting in Udupi.

Enhanced vigil is necessary in Udupi district too as it shares the borders with Dakshina Kannada, which, in turn, shares borders with Kerala where positive cases are on the higher side. People of both Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have close interactions. Besides, people from at least six districts visit Manipal for healthcare facilities and also many from Mumbai region visit Udupi, he said.

The case positivity rate in Udupi district has come down to 2.67% and it was lower than that of the previous weeks. During the last two waves, the pandemic spread through the border districts, Mr. Bommai pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that health infrastructure in the district has been augmented by increasing the number of tests from 3,000 to 5,000 per day. He told officials to further increase tests if possible.