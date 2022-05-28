CM to interact with Vidya Siri beneficiaries on June 1

Make arrangements for the event, Nalin Kumar Kateel tells officials

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel chairing a meeting of officials to prepare for the forthcoming visit of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Make arrangements for the event, Nalin Kumar Kateel tells officials

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will interact with wards of farmers who are beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Vidya Siri scheme at Moodbidri on June 1, said Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday, while asking officials to make necessary arrangements for the event.

Chairing a preparatory meeting for the Chief Minister’s programme on the Zilla Panchayat premises here, Mr. Kateel said that the programme being held at Alva’s College, is aimed at getting first-hand feedback from students who are beneficiaries of the scheme.

The Vidya Siri, the MP said, has been a lofty scheme of the Chief Minister’s and over 22,000 wards of farmers in Dakshina Kannada are benefiting from it.

Mr. Kateel told officials concerned to invite beneficiaries of the scheme studying right from SSLC to technical education and other courses, to the programme. Officials from the Department of Public Instructions, PU Education, Collegiate Education and others should make necessary preparations, he added.

Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, MESCOM Managing Director Prashanth Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner Krishnamurthy, Joint Director of Agriculture Seetha, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Sudhakar, Deputy Director PU Education Jayanna, Alva’s Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva and others were present.