CM to inaugurate new free darshan pathway in Udupi temple today

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate Vishwapatha in Udupi on Monday.

MANGALURU

18 January 2021 00:05 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday will dedicate Vishwapatha, the new pathway for darshan of Lord Krishna in Sri the Krishna Temple/Mutt in Udupi.

This new pathway starts from the mutt’s north entrance near Rajangana. Devotees will cross the “Kattige Ratha” and the golden roof atop the sanctum sanctorum before coming down the steps to have their darshan at Navagraha Kindi. Devotees then have to climb a flight of steps to go to the dining hall and then, exit from the temple.

Dedication of this new pathway is among the several programmes lined up as part of the 500th year of the biennial Paryaya system, Temple administrator Govindaraj told reporters in Udupi on Sunday.

Paryaya denotes transfer of power of the exclusive right of worshipping Lord Krishna and managing Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple from one seer to another of the Astha Mutts once in two years. The biennial Paryaya system began in 1522.

Mr. Govindaraj said that Mr. Yediyurappa will inaugurate the new pathway at 5.15 p.m. Then, he will inaugurate the national level exhibition-cum-sale of works of artisans from different parts of the country.

Mr. Yediyurappa will also take part in a programme of Paryaya Admar Mutt seer Sri Eeshapriya Thirtha Swami to honour people associated with the Paryaya in various capacities. There will be a grand procession of works of Sri Madhwacharya and Sri Vadiraja from Jodukatte to Ratha Beedi, which will start at 4 p.m. Devotees from different parts of the country will take part in this procession. Only those holding passes will be allowed entry to the felicitation programme, Mr. Govindaraj said.

Karamballi meeting

Mr. Yediyurappa will also take part in a religious meeting to be held on the penultimate date of the nine-day Brahmakalashotsava rituals at the old Sri Venkataramana Temple in Karamballi. This ritual is being held in the wake of renovation of shrines of Ganapati, Umamaheshwara and other deities on the temple premises. Vidyadheesha Thirtha of Palimar Mutt and Vishwaprasanna Thirtha of Pejawar Mutt will also take part in the programme.