CM to inaugurate first Yakshagana Sammelana in Udupi on February 11

February 01, 2023 - MANGALURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the first State-level Yakshagana Sammelana which will be held in Udupi for two days from February 11.

Organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture, scholar and well-known Talamaddale ‘arthadari’ M. Prabhakara Joshi will preside over the convention.

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar released the invitation of the conference at Uchhila Mahalakshmi Temple, near Udupi, on Wednesday. Executive president of the sammelana G.L. Hegde was present.

According to Mr. Hegde, the sammelana will be organised in the MGM College grounds. There will be a procession before the inaugural session. There will be sessions, felicitations, and Yakshagana performances. Food has been arranged for the participants. There will be exhibition of handicrafts related to Yakshagana, costumes and percussion instruments of Yakshagana. In addition, there will be book stalls, food stalls, and exhibition of art works.

Those who want to put up stalls should contact chief convener P. Kishen Hegde on 8277852555 or Sudhakar Poonja on 9902206477.

Meanwhile, the organisers are displaying banners of the conference at the venue of the performances by professional Yakshagana ‘melas’ (touring troupes) in the coastal belt. There are over 40 touring troupes.