CM to inaugurate BJP’s State executive and core committee meetings in city on Thursday

The main roads of Mangaluru are being decorated with buntings for the BJP’s upcoming meetings on November 5.

MANGALURU

02 November 2020 00:52 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate the monthly State executive and State core committee meetings of the BJP here on November 5, according to president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Sudarshan Moodbidri.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday, he said that the two meetings will be held between 10 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. at T.V. Ramana Pai Convention Centre in Kodialbail.

About 120 leaders of the party representing different State units are expected to participate in the meetings.

The State executive committee meeting of the party is being held in Mangaluru after more than a decade, he said. National organising general secretary of the party B.L. Santosh is expected to attend the valedictory of the meetings, he said.

National general secretary of the party C.T. Ravi, Union Ministers D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Pralhad Joshi will participate in the core committee meeting, he said.

The two meetings will discuss development issues in the State and organisational matters of the party and how to strengthen the party further.

The party has formed 16 committees to ensure that the two meetings went on smoothly in the city.

The party workers are decorating the city to welcome the leaders for the meetings, he said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor were present.