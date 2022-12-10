CM to hold meeting in a week to address Shiradi Ghat issue

December 10, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Saturday that he will call a meeting of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials in a week to address the bad and non-motorable condition of a stretch on the Shiradi Ghat on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway 75.

Speaking to presspersons at Mangaluru International Airport on his way to Kalladkka, where he attended a programme organised by Sri Rama Vidyakendra Trust, the Chief Minister said that the meeting is aimed at providing a permanent solution to the problems being faced by the commuters. The matters of asphalting and white topping on the stretch will be discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a question, Mr. Bommai said that buses owned by the Karnataka government have resumed their travel to Maharashtra.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting in Delhi on December 14 to discuss the border dispute.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Mr. Bommai will attend it. The members of Parliament from Karnataka will meet the Union Home Minister in Delhi on Monday and submit a memorandum on the border dispute. The interests of Karnataka and Kannadigas in Maharashtra will be protected, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the State government has not allowed the MES to hold its convention in Belagavi during the coming winter session of the two Houses of Legislature in Belagavi.

The MES has been attempting to hold its convention during the winter session in Belagavi for long. But the government has not allowed it, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that both the State police and the NIA officials have jointly acted against 15 sleeper cells in the State and have arrested the persons involved in terrorist activities. Their financial transactions and contacts are being investigated. It is a continuous process. State police and NIA are jointly working in such matters.

Later the Chief Minister inaugurated the sports and cultural meet of the students of the trust at Kalladkka.

Ministers R. Ashok, V. Sunil Kumar, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Araga Jnanendra, S. Angara, Muniratna were present on the occasion.