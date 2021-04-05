CM to attend video meet with PM in city

MANGALURU

05 April 2021 23:08 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will tour Dakshina Kannada on Thursday.

He will arrive at the international airport here on April 8 at 4.10 p.m. Later, he will attend a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss COVID-19 matters at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in Kottara at 6.30 p.m.

The Chief Minister will then proceed to Kelagina Kunjadi village in Kadaba taluk to attend in a Dharma Nemotsav programme at the ancestral house of Member of Parliament and president of State BJP unit Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Mr. Yediyurappa will return to Mangaluru at 11.30 p.m. He will stay in the city overnight. He will leave for Bengaluru at 7.20 a.m. on April 9.