CM invited to inaugurate World Bunts’ convention in Udupi on October 28

October 25, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been invited to inaugurate the World Bunts’ Convention-2023 in Udupi on October 28, according to Aikala Harish Shetty, president, Federation of World Bunts Associations.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Wednesday he said that the convention will urge the Chief Minister to create a separate development corporation for Bunts and to bring the community people from 3 (B) reservation category to 2 (A) category. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event.

The convention will have a sports meet on October 28 at the Mahatma Gandhi district stadium, Ajjarakad. The cultural programmes will be held on October 29 at Ammanni Ramanna Shetty open air ground.

Actors Sunil Shetty, Rakshith Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rishab Shetty, Gurukiran Shetty, Raj B. Shetty, Yash, among others will attend the sports meet.

Home Minister G. Parameshwar will be the chief guest for the inaugural session of the cultural programmes on October 29. A seminar on ‘Bunts community at the crossroads: Education and Unemployment issues’’ will be held on October 29.