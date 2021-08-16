CM ignored us at inauguration of Ambedkar Bhavan: Dalit activists

By ignoring Dalit activists during the recent inauguration of Ambedkar Bhavan in the city, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has disrespected Babasaheb Ambedkar, said several Dalit Sangharsh Samiti activists here on Monday.

Speaking at a protest by activists near the Zilla Panchayat, principal convener of Dakshina Kannada Dalit Sanghatanegala Samanvaya Samiti M. Devadas said that Mr. Bommai rushed through the programme without thanking several Dalit activists who had strived in the efforts for getting the bhavan built.

“Unlike his socialist father S.R. Bommai who had a secular approach, Mr. Bommai betrayed the communal colour of the party he represents by ignoring us,” he said and added that his was nothing but disrespecting the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Citing health regulations, Mr. Devadas said, officials called him and three other activists to take part in the event in the city on August 12. They were given a book on Mankutimmanna Kagga to be given to the Chief Minister. “There was a huge crowd at the venue and we were waiting for the Chief Minister to call us. But he went through the inaugural formalities quickly and left the venue,” he said.

Another principal convenor of the samiti Ashok Konchady blamed Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and District Social Welfare Officer Yogish for the faux pas. “While a large number of people were allowed to attend the function, restrictions were only applied to Dalit activists who have fought for 20 long years for this bhavan.”

Dr. Rajendra and Mr. Yogish should be transferred for what they said ill-treating Dalit activists who went to the function.

Member of Communist Party of India (Marxit) Sunil Kumar Bajal also spoke.