ADVERTISEMENT

CM has agreed to constitute Sri Narayana Guru Development Corporation: Kota Srinivas Poojary

January 05, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister V. Sunil Kumar handing over a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Thursday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has agreed to upgrade Sri Narayana Guru Development Cell constituted by the Karnataka government as a corporation.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi, the Minister said that the proposed corporation will be under the Department of Backward Classes. A delegation led by Nalin Kumar Kateel, president, Karnataka unit of the BJP and MP representing Dakshina Kannada, met the Chief Minister in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum to constitute the corporation.

In a separate statement, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, who was a part of the delegation, said that Mr. Bommai agreed to allocate funds for the proposed corporation in the 2023-24 Budget. The corporation will help with the education of candidates belonging to 26 sub-sections, including Billava, Ediga, and Naamdhaari communities. In addition, it will also economically empower the people from the community, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Constituting the Sri Narayana Guru Development Corporation is the main demand of Billavas and Edigas, he said.

The delegation comprised Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, Moodbidri MLA Umanath A. Kotian, Kaup MLA Lalaji R. Mendon, Bhatkal MLA Sunil Naik, Sagar MLA H. Halappa, and Solur Mutt seers Vikhyatananda and Renukananda.

Padayatra to continue

Meanwhile, addressing presspersons in Mangaluru on Thursday, Arya Ediga community seer Pranavananda Swami of Karadalu Brahmashree Narayana Guru Shakthi Peetha in Chittapura Taluk of Kalaburgai district said that the padayatra announced from Mangaluru to Bengaluru will continue and it will be launched on Friday.

The seer’s main demand was to set up the corporation with a seed capital of ₹500 crore.

Notwithstanding the Chief Minister giving go ahead to upgrade the cell as the corporation, the seer said that his padayatra is to create awareness among the youth of the community not to fall prey to the designs of communal politics and get killed. So far 21 youths of Billava community have died in communally-related violence, he claimed.

The 658 km-long padayatra will be flagged off from Kudroli Gokarnanatheswara Temple at 11 a.m. by senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary. About 10,000 persons will participate in it, he said adding the padayatra will be through Udupi, Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US