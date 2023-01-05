CM has agreed to constitute Sri Narayana Guru Development Corporation: Kota Srinivas Poojary

January 05, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Thursday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has agreed to upgrade Sri Narayana Guru Development Cell constituted by the Karnataka government as a corporation.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi, the Minister said that the proposed corporation will be under the Department of Backward Classes. A delegation led by Nalin Kumar Kateel, president, Karnataka unit of the BJP and MP representing Dakshina Kannada, met the Chief Minister in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum to constitute the corporation.

In a separate statement, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, who was a part of the delegation, said that Mr. Bommai agreed to allocate funds for the proposed corporation in the 2023-24 Budget. The corporation will help with the education of candidates belonging to 26 sub-sections, including Billava, Ediga, and Naamdhaari communities. In addition, it will also economically empower the people from the community, he said.

Constituting the Sri Narayana Guru Development Corporation is the main demand of Billavas and Edigas, he said.

The delegation comprised Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, Moodbidri MLA Umanath A. Kotian, Kaup MLA Lalaji R. Mendon, Bhatkal MLA Sunil Naik, Sagar MLA H. Halappa, and Solur Mutt seers Vikhyatananda and Renukananda.

Padayatra to continue

Meanwhile, addressing presspersons in Mangaluru on Thursday, Arya Ediga community seer Pranavananda Swami of Karadalu Brahmashree Narayana Guru Shakthi Peetha in Chittapura Taluk of Kalaburgai district said that the padayatra announced from Mangaluru to Bengaluru will continue and it will be launched on Friday.

The seer’s main demand was to set up the corporation with a seed capital of ₹500 crore.

Notwithstanding the Chief Minister giving go ahead to upgrade the cell as the corporation, the seer said that his padayatra is to create awareness among the youth of the community not to fall prey to the designs of communal politics and get killed. So far 21 youths of Billava community have died in communally-related violence, he claimed.

The 658 km-long padayatra will be flagged off from Kudroli Gokarnanatheswara Temple at 11 a.m. by senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary. About 10,000 persons will participate in it, he said adding the padayatra will be through Udupi, Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru.