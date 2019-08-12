CM coming today

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurppa will visit flood-affected areas in Bantwal and Belthangady taluks in Dakshina Kannada on Monday. He will arrive at the International Airport in the city at 11.20 a.m. and later, proceed to the flood-affected areas. Mr. Yediyurappa will visit the Sir Manjunatha temple at Dharmasthala at 1.30 p.m. He will hold a meeting with MLAs, MP and officials at Dharmasthala at 2.30 p.m. He will leave Dharmasthala for Mangaluru airport at 3.15 p.m. and from there proceed to Mysuru at 4 p.m.