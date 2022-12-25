CM asks people to maintain peace

December 25, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Appealing to the people of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi not to heed to any rumours over the alleged murder of a shopkeeper in Katipalla on Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Sunday that police will conduct a fair investigation into the murder and bring the culprits to book.

Speaking to presspersons at Mangaluru International Airport before proceeding to Moodbidri to attend the International Cultural Jamboree of Scouts and Guides, the Chief Minister said the murder should not have taken place. People should maintain peace.

Police are investigating into the murder and will arrest the persons behind it after completing the inquiry. People in the coastal belt will have to maintain mutual trust without getting carried away by listening to rumours, Mr. Bommai said.