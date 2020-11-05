CM advises Siddaramaiah to stop making irresponsible statements

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa speaking to media reporters at the international airport in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

05 November 2020 00:48 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said here on Wednesday that the BJP will win the recent byelections to two Assembly seats and biennial elections to the four seats in the Legislative Council.

Speaking to media persons at the international airport, Mr. Yediyurappa, who arrived for the BJP’s State executive and core committee meetings scheduled for Thursday, said that the Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should stop making “irresponsible statements” regarding change of leadership.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that the Congress faced the recent byelections under the leadership of Mr. Siddaramaiah. “Who will have to resign or be changed, will be known once the results of the elections are announced as the Congress will lose them,” he said. “Mr. Siddaramaiah will have to speak responsibly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has made elaborate arrangements for Thursday’s meetings which will take place in the home constituency of Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP from Dakshina Kannada and president of the State BJP.