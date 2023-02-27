ADVERTISEMENT

Cluster seminars at World Konkani Centre from March 1

February 27, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru, under its SamaHita initiative, will organise a series of seminars on social empowerment featuring renowned consumer movement and human rights activist Ravindranath Shanbhag. The seminars will take place at the centre in Shakthi Nagar here from March 1 to the end of September, covering various aspects of social empowerment.

The first seminar, scheduled on March from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. will focus on the ‘empowerment of weaker sections of society’. Dr. Shanbhag will draw on his extensive experience in this area to deliver insights and recommendations.

Over the past 30 years, Dr. Shanbhag has worked tirelessly to support the downtrodden in areas such as consumer rights, human rights, and alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Under his leadership, the Human Rights Foundation in Udupi has addressed over 40,000 cases, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to promoting social justice and equality, a release from the centre said.

The SamaHita is an initiative aimed at promoting social empowerment among Konkani people. Led by Nandagopal Shenoy, the president of the Centre, SamaHita will undertake various initiatives that will positively impact the lives of ordinary individuals within Konkani communities.

