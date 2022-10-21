Cloth sellers allegedly molest homealone Dalit woman, group thrashes them later

Two cloth sellers allegedly molested a home-alone woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste community in Kadaba police limits while a group of people allegedly waylaid the accused and thrashed them before damaging their car in Bellare police limits on Thursday.

The woman told the police that she was at home in Kayarmane of Dolpady village when the two men, who came by car, offered to sell bedsheets to her. When she sought to know the price, the men did not disclose it and instead told her to buy the product first while the price could be talked later.

As the woman told them she was a poor daily wage worker and did not have much money, one among them told her if she cooperates with them, they would pay her instead. Later, the men entered the house and touched her inappropriately. As the woman raised an alarm, they fled the scene, the victim said.

The Kadaba police have registered cases of tresspass and assault on woman and also under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 against Ramizuddin, 29, resident of Adduru near Mangaluru and his relative Mohammed Raifque.

Accused waylaid

Meanwhile, a group of people waylaid the accused by blocking the road with a pickup van at Bedraje in Kaniyur village under Bellare police limits around 2 p.m.

In his complaint, Ramizuddin said he along with relative Rafique was visiting Yedamangala, Dolpady and surrounding villages in their car on Thursday. There was some argument with a woman at Dolpady village while they tried to sell bedsheets.

As they were travelling towards Kaniyur, the group members waylaid and pulled them out of the car. The group severely thrashed the victims with wooden sticks and iron rods. They also completely damaged the car and bedsheets causing loss of ₹1.5 lakh and ₹25,000, respectively.

The Bellare police have registered cases under unlawful assembly holding arms, wrongful restraint, causing hurt with weapons, causing damage and breach of public peace against unknown persons and are investigating.