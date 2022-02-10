Close vigil on colleges, says Police Commissioner

‘Police fully geared up to handle the situation’

The police are keeping a close vigil on activities in educational institutions in the city and arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of academic activities, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kumar said that clear instructions have been given to the staff about the way the issue of dress code in institutions have to be handled.

“With the help of all organisations, the police will take necessary action to ensure peace. The police are fully geared up to handle the situation,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that striking police units have been deployed at various parts of the city. Necessary precautionary steps have been taken to ensure peaceful conduct of academic activities, he said.