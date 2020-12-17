Clinic to treat chronic pain comes up at KMC Hospital in Manipal

A Division of Chronic and Interventional Pain and Premium Cancer Care Clinic was inaugurated at the Kasturba Medical College Hospital in Manipal on Tuesday.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), P.L.N.G. Rao, who inaugurated it, said that the treatment of pain and cancer requires multidisciplinary approach.

The new division will not only serve cancer patients but will also cater to the needs of other patients with chronic pain. The hospital has been instrumental in treating patients by adopting new approaches.

Dean of Manipal TATA Medical College, Jamshedpur, Poornima Baliga B., who was the guest of honour, said that the Department of Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre has grown over the past two years.

The new division will provide doctor consultation and treatment for patients without much waiting and delay.

Dean of KMC Sharath Kumar Rao, Chief Operating Officer C.G. Muthana and Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital Avinash Shetty were present.

A release from the hospital said on Tuesday that chronic pain can arise from different reasons such as degeneration, arthritis, inflammation, nerve damage, disc prolapse, injury, surgery, diabetes and cancer.

Sometimes, in conditions such as fibromyalgia, pain can be a disease in itself, with no apparent cause.

Interventional pain management manages chronic pain by using an image-guided injection of pain relieving drugs to specific areas of the body. Interventions are usually performed when pain is intense to interfere with daily activities or when other treatments are unsuccessful in reducing it.

Pain management services or pain clinics are specialised health care services focusing upon appropriate diagnosis and management of different kinds of pain.

The premium cancer care clinic is available on appointment from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The purpose of this clinic is to provide a fast doctor consultation without waiting, the release from the Medical Superintendent said.