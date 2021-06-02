Clear fears over material recovery facility: Kateel

MANGALURU

02 June 2021 18:35 IST

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday asked officials to clear apprehensions among people on material recovery facility for processing dry waste proposed at Ulepady village of Ganjimutt Gram Panchayat in Dakshina Kannada.

Speaking at a meeting to review Swachh Bharath Mission programmes in the district, Mr. Kateel said that the facility in Ganjimutt Gram Panchayat is being set up at a cost of ₹2.5 crore. Officials should convince villagers of the fact that this new facility will not cause any harm to environment. They can also arrange a visit for villagers and panchayat members to the facility set up in Jigani in Bengaluru Rural district and in Nitte of Udupi district, Mr. Kateel said.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that waste collected door-to-door in rural areas should be scientifically segregated at source. Processing of dry waste at the recovery facility will help panchayats in earning good revenue. Processing of wet waste will help panchayats in generating quality manure, he said.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara attended the meeting.