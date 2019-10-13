Clear encroachments on land of depressed classes: Jagadeesha

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, on Saturday directed tahsildars to clear the encroachments of lands reserved for depressed classes, known as ‘DC manna bhoomi,’ immediately.

He was chairing a grievance redressal meeting of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, here.

Earlier, the Dalit leaders said that the lands reserved for depressed classes had been encroached in many places in the district.

Mr. Jagadeesha promised the Dalit leaders that action would be taken against the encroachers of these lands.

On complaints of nationalised banks not giving loans to the members of Dalit communities, Mr. Jagadeesha said that he would issue a direction to these banks at the meeting of the District Consultative Committee on Banking Development.

When the question of removal of sand in the rivers of the district came, Mr. Jagadeesha said that permits had been given to 170 permit holders in the district including 16 persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

When there were complaints on misuse of funds allotted to the SC/ST communities, Mr. Jagadeesha directed the Executive Officers of Taluk Panchayats to make a list of complaints of misuse of funds, probe them and submit a report to him.

The Dalit leaders complained that contracts were not being awarded to SC/ST contractors and that there were irregularities in the distribution of work. Mr. Jagadeesha directed the officers to follow the orders of the government in awarding contracts and to initiate legal action against those who were taking these contracts illegally. He also directed all tahsildars and the Assistant Commissioner of Kundapur Sub-Division to hold SC/ST grievance redress meetings.

Nisha James, Superintendent of Police, said that SC/ST redress meetings would be held at all police stations in district.