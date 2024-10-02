GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cleanliness drives mark Gandhi Jayanti celebration in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts

Published - October 02, 2024 09:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A swachhata jatha was organised by the district administration in Udupi on Wednesday.

A swachhata jatha was organised by the district administration in Udupi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Cleanliness drives were held across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district to mark Gandhi Jayanti celebration on Wednesday.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration, in association with Nehru Yuvaka Kendra and St. Agnes College, held cleaning drive in Someshwar beach. The NSS unit students of the college and members of Veera Maruti Vyayama Shaale, Sports Club Thokkottu, and Someshwar Yuvati Mandal participated.

Students of Mangala Group of Institutions and A.J. Institute of Technology were among the volunteers who took part in the cleanliness drive held as part of Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan of Ramakrishna Mission. Members of Ambamaheshwari Seva Samiti, Mangaladevi Seva Samiti, and Nivedita Samiti were also involved in the drive. The volunteers cleaned the roads connecting the Mangaladevi temple from Pandeshwar, Mulihitlu and Mangaladevi Circle. Pourakarmikas also joined in this exercise held between 7.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m.

Railway personnel and students of St. Theresa school took part in cleaning drive on the premises of Mangaluru Junction railway station. The New Mangalore Port Authority employees and other volunteers took part in the cleaning drive held between Nandaneshwara Temple to the Ambedkar statue, near NH 66.

Launched

The NITK Surathakal on Wednesday launched Swachhata Special Special Campaign 4.0, which is aimed at institutionalising ‘Swachhata’ and minimise pendency. Series of cleaning programmes and events will be held during the period, stated a release by NITK.

Students of Government Higher Primary School, Attavar, sporting striped green T-shirts took out a march from the school to Nandigudde Circle. The march was led by the band team and students raised slogans in praise of Mahatma Gandhi. Teachers sporting ‘Gandhi’ caps accompanied students.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police N. Yatish garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Mangaluru. They also launched the ‘Brand Mangalore’ Souharda cricket tournament in which teams from Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, Dakshina Kannada district police, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, and Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists Union took part.

In Udupi

In Udupi, Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari was among the officials who took part in the cleaning drive held between clock tower of the Service Bus Stand and Town Hall in Ajjarkad in Udupi town.

Paryaya Puttige Mutt seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji launched the cleaning drive on the Krishna Mutt premises organised in association with Patanjali Yoga Samiti. Udupi City Municipal Council President Prabhakar Poojari took part in the drive. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna and Udupi District BJP president Kishore Kumar Kundapur took part in the cleaning drive held by the party near Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The Konkan Railway personnel and students of MGM college, Udupi, carried out cleanliness drive on the premises of Udupi Railway station.

