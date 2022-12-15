Cleanliness campaign to be launched today

December 15, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BESCOM worker working on new power lines

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar will launch a ‘keep bus shelters/stands clean’ competition campaign in Mangaluru city on Friday at 9 a.m. at Car Street bus-stand. Under the Clean Mangaluru campaign, Indian Red Cross units at colleges in the city have been requested to maintain cleanliness at bus-stands/shelters near to the colleges, daily. They can also display boards pertaining to cleanliness. The winning units will be awarded prizes and certificates during Vivekananda Jayanti in the city. It is the joint initiative of Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, Indian Red Cross Society, Mangaluru City Corporation, and the district administration.

Power supply to be disrupted in city tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be no power supply to some areas in Mangaluru city on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The areas are Marnamikatta, Jeppu Market, Mulihitlu, Bolara, and Hoige Bazar. It is for maintenance works.

Public hearing on tree cutting

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Forest Department will conduct a public hearing on December 23 at 3 p.m. on the move to cut 316 trees for constructing a channel under Varahi Lift Irrigation Project on survey no. 139 in Halady village of Kundapur taluk in Udupi district. The venue of the hearing is the office of the Range Forest Officer, Shankaranarayana. People can also submit objections, if any, in writing to the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kundapur, by then. The objections can also be e-mailed, an official release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US