Cleanliness campaign to be launched today

December 15, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar will launch a ‘keep bus shelters/stands clean’ competition campaign in Mangaluru city on Friday at 9 a.m. at Car Street bus-stand. Under the Clean Mangaluru campaign, Indian Red Cross units at colleges in the city have been requested to maintain cleanliness at bus-stands/shelters near to the colleges, daily. They can also display boards pertaining to cleanliness. The winning units will be awarded prizes and certificates during Vivekananda Jayanti in the city. It is the joint initiative of Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, Indian Red Cross Society, Mangaluru City Corporation, and the district administration.

Power supply to be disrupted in city tomorrow

There will be no power supply to some areas in Mangaluru city on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The areas are Marnamikatta, Jeppu Market, Mulihitlu, Bolara, and Hoige Bazar. It is for maintenance works.

Public hearing on tree cutting

The Forest Department will conduct a public hearing on December 23 at 3 p.m. on the move to cut 316 trees for constructing a channel under Varahi Lift Irrigation Project on survey no. 139 in Halady village of Kundapur taluk in Udupi district. The venue of the hearing is the office of the Range Forest Officer, Shankaranarayana. People can also submit objections, if any, in writing to the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kundapur, by then. The objections can also be e-mailed, an official release said.