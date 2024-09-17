Cleaning drives held in Mangaluru’s Tota Bengre, Malpe

As part of ‘Swachchta Hi Seva’ programme, the Dakshina Kannada district administration, in association with Mangaluru City Corporation, held a cleaning drive in Tota Bengre in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the programme, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, said cleanliness should be part of the daily routine. It is sad to see people, who believe in personal hygiene, not being socially committed to keeping premises and area clean. Capt. Chowta said learning about cleanliness in school and putting the same in practice will be good moral education for students. If students and youth seriously take forward the drive, the country will soon become a clean nation. The MP called upon people and organisations to openly take part in the cleaning drives to be held between September 17 and October 2.

On the occasion, three pourakarmikas were felicitated. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anandh, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry) Roshan Nanaiah, senior environment officer Lakshmikant, and President of Bengre Mahajana Sabha Chetan Bengre took part in the programme.

In Udupi, the cleaning drive was held in Malpe. Inaugurating the drive, Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said it our duty and responsibility to keep our surroundings clean. If each one of us keep our surroundings clean, then the whole city will be clean. Asking students not to dispose waste in a haphazard manner, the Udupi DC said students should keep their houses and schools clean.

The Udupi DC launched the activity by planting few saplings on the premises of Vithoba Bhajana Mandir. Students, officials, and other persons took part in cleaning activity. President of Udupi City Municipal Council Prabhakar Poojary, Udupi Municipal Council Commissioner Rayappa, and Environment Officer K.S. Sneha took part in the programme.

