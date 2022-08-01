Cleaning drive taken up on Kodi Beach

Volunteers with the trash that they collected on Kodi Beach in Kundapur of Udupi district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 01, 2022 00:02 IST

About 30 volunteers from different organisations took up cleaning on Kodi Beach, one of the prominent beaches in Kundapur that also shelters Olive Ridley turtle nests, on Sunday.

Volumes of trash that swept onto the beach was cleaned in the process. Trash was segregated into four categories under footwear, plastic, glass and thermacol and was stacked off the beach. With more trash expected to be collected in the coming days, the entire collection will be sent to processing yards.

An initiative of Clean Kundapura Project, the cleaning drive saw the participation of 16 students from B.B. Hegde and Bhandarkar’s colleges, four camp leaders from Akari-Japan, Laura from Spain and three others.

Venkatesh, Dinesh Saranga and Nagaraj coordinated the drive along with Bharath Bangera of Clean Kundapura, said a statement.