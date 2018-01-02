Cleaned on Sunday, garbage dumped on Monday near Karangalpady Market

Karangalpady Market area was cleaned on Sunday by volunteers of Ramakrishna Mission’s Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan. But garbage was found dumped in the same area on Monday which angered a civil society member to take to social media to highlight it.

A video clipping of a citizen taking to task a garment shop authority nearby for allegedly dumping of garbage of the shop went viral in social media. The angry citizen lifted the waste cloth pieces dumped and spread them on the floor of the shop. He kept on asking the authority how he felt then. The cloth pieces were among other garbage dumped in the same area. The citizen questioned how persons like the shop authority can be called “educated”. He replied that it was the act of house keepers. In the argument, the angry youth questioned why he did not educate the house keepers.

In the video posted on Facebook account “Sowraj Mangalore”, the resident is seen cautioning the retailer that anybody disposing waste in an improper manner will meet the same fate.

As many 32,000 persons had viewed it in six hours after it was posted around 2 p.m.

The video was also widely circulated in WhatsApp groups.