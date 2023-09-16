Clean-up drives conducted at Panambur and Ullal beaches

September 16, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Personnel from the Indian Coast Guard, the New Mangalore Port Authority, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, and students from College of Fisheries, and other educational institutions participated in the clean=up drive at Panambur beach conducted under the theme “Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar”, on Saturday morning.

Launching the drive, Deputy Inspector-General and Karnataka Coast Guard Commander Praveen Kumar Mishra said pollutants harm marine life and cause extensive damage to fragile marine ecosystem. The coastal clean-up drive is part of the collective effort, to combat escalating pollution crisis.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, MRPL Managing Director (Additional Charge) Sanjay Varma and NMPA Deputy Chairperson K.G. Nath were among those who took part in the drive.

The Coast Guard also held a sapling plantation drive, sand art competition, water sports event, skit on “Save Earth”, and crossfit challenge, as part of the drive. Over 1,500 volunteers participated.

In Ullal

National Service Scheme volunteers of Srinivas University and members of non-governmental organisation United Way Mumbai held a clean-up drive on Ullal beach between September 13 and 15. Students from MBA, MSW, BSW, BBA, B.Com and other courses also took part in the activity.

On Sunday, September 17, members of Karavali Kalyana Parishath will hold clean-up drives in Mukka, NITK, Doddakopla, Guddakopla, Idya, Hosabettu, Chitrapura, Meenakaliya, and Tannirbhavi.

