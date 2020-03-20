Classification of international passengers begins at airport

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh has said that officials from Thursday began categorising passengers from abroad during the screenings at Mangaluru International Airport to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing presspersons, she said that those having symptoms of COVID-19 have been put under ‘A’ category and sent to hospitals for isolation, confirmation and for the next procedures as per the standard operating procedure.

Those who are diabetic, having high blood pressure and having other chronic diseases are classified as ‘B’ (medium risk) category even if they did not exhibit any symptoms and compulsorily put under observation in the government hospitals for 14 days.

Those who do not have any symptoms are classified as C (low risk) category and are allowed to go home and are home quarantined for 14 days. They are put ‘home quarantined’ marks on their forearms.

She said that of the total number of passengers who arrived by Dubai-Mangaluru flight on March 14, the passengers from Dakshina Kannada stood at 51. All 51 of them have now been home quarantined as one of the passengers in the same flight, who was from Kasaragod, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Deputy Commissioner said that check-posts have been opened in Jalsoor and Kallugundi in Sullia taluk.