Classes suspended in Hubballi college

Tension prevailed for some time at Moorusavir Mutt (SJMV) College for Women in Hubballi after hijab-clad girls were not allowed to enter the college premises on Wednesday.

As the girls accompanied by a few activists insisted on attending classes wearing hijab, the college staff prevented them at the gate saying that they have been asked to allow only students with proper uniform.

As the activists started raising slogans, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The protesting girl students were sent back.

As a precautionary measure, the college authorities suspended classes a little later.

College principal Lingaraj Angadi told The Hindu that they were just following directions from Joint Director of Collegiate Education. He said that classes were suspended for the day after a condolence meeting to pay tributes to poet Channaveera Kanavi who passed away on Wednesday.