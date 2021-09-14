Classes for high school students in different sessions

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Tuesday said that physical classes will resume for high school students on Friday and schools will conduct classes in different sessions — morning for classes IX and X and afternoon for Class VIII.

Talking to reporters here, Dr. Rajendra said that as most of the schools have bigger classrooms, there is no restriction on the number of students attending offline classes. Private school managements have been asked not to deny offline or online classes for students whose parents have not paid fees. The managements are waiting for an order from the government on payment of fees, he said.

On the demand for opening offline classes for degree students, Dr. Rajendra said that the district administration is considering the matter.

About reports of misuse of ambulances by people from Kerala to enter the State, Dr. Rajendra said that the Kasaragod district administration in Kerala will be asked to provide details of patients entering Dakshina Kannada for treatment in advance to the district administration.

Production of RT-PCR test negative certificate at the border check-post and one week quarantine for students and others who return to Dakshina Kannada after a visit to Kerala will continue until further orders from the State government, he said